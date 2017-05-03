'We are absolutely over the moon' - Lucky Irish punter scoops EuroMillions Plus jackpot
A lucky punter woke up a 500,000 richer after scooping the top prize in the EuroMillions Plus draw last night. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/we-are-absolutely-over-the-moon-lucky-irish-punter-scoops-euromillions-plus-jackpot-35677019.html http://www.independent.ie/breaking-news/irish-news/article35486551.ece/73e8b/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews_P-26fde500-4c72-48c2-a0e6-8158476cb202_I1.jpg A lucky punter woke up a 500,000 richer after scooping the top prize in the EuroMillions Plus draw last night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr 23
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar '17
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC