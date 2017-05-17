Watch: 'Nothing prepares you for missing your family' - Irish UN troops return home from Lebanon

During homecoming scenes involving members of the 109th Infantry Battalion, United Nations Interim Force at Dublin Airport following a six month deployment to Lebanon. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Fran Kelly is greeted by son Francis Kelly both from Blanchardstown during homecoming scenes involving members of the 109th Infantry Battalion, United Nations Interim Force at Dublin Airport following a six month deployment to Lebanon.

