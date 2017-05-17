Watch: 'Nothing prepares you for missing your family' - Irish UN troops return home from Lebanon
During homecoming scenes involving members of the 109th Infantry Battalion, United Nations Interim Force at Dublin Airport following a six month deployment to Lebanon. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Fran Kelly is greeted by son Francis Kelly both from Blanchardstown during homecoming scenes involving members of the 109th Infantry Battalion, United Nations Interim Force at Dublin Airport following a six month deployment to Lebanon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Tue
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Tue
|nice
|3
|Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade...
|May 8
|Ned
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr 23
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC