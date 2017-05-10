Varadkar to push for North to stay in...

Varadkar to push for North to stay in single market if he wins FG race

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Leo Varadkar will push to keep the North in the EU single market as a part of his Brexit strategy should he win the contest to succeed Enda Kenny as Taoiseach. http://www.independent.ie/business/brexit/varadkar-to-push-for-north-to-stay-in-single-market-if-he-wins-fg-race-35714653.html Leo Varadkar will push to keep the North in the EU single market as a part of his Brexit strategy should he win the contest to succeed Enda Kenny as Taoiseach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May 8 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr 23 True Christian wi... 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar '17 mean 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,742 • Total comments across all topics: 281,032,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC