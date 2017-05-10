Two years' supply of homes lying idle in demand hotspots for over five years
The Housing Agency says 1,443 homes are needed in Ennis, Co Clare, to meet projected population growth out to 2020. Some 4,292 are identified as empty More than 65,000 houses have been left empty for five years or more as the country grapples with the deepest housing crisis in its history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade...
|May 8
|Ned
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr 23
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Teana Trump
|51
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar '17
|mean
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC