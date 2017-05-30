Traffic plan in place for Guns n Rose...

Traffic plan in place for Guns n Roses concert in Slane

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Leinster Express

A major Garda policing plan is going into operation to cater for the large influx of people into Slane for the Guns n Roses concert this Saturday. Concert goers are being strongly advised to use public transport where possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Leinster Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May 16 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May 8 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,697 • Total comments across all topics: 281,459,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC