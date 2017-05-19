Tommie Gorman: The wounds of history

Three years before rugby legend Brian O'Driscoll was born, an Irishman of the very same name found himself in the headlines. On Wednesday 21 July, in his role as driver, Brian was taking the new ambassador from his residence, Glencairn House, on the outskirts of the city for a meeting with the then-minister for foreign affairs, Garret Fitzgerald.

