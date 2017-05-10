Toka Kahn Clary, Spike O'Sullivan Secure Knockout Victories
Featherweight Toka Kahn Clary stopped veteran Francisco Medel in the opening round Saturday night at the Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, Massachusetts. With the win, Clary improves to 21-1, with 15 KOs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|15 hr
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Tue
|nice
|3
|Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade...
|May 8
|Ned
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr 23
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC