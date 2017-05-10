Toka Kahn Clary, Spike O'Sullivan Sec...

Toka Kahn Clary, Spike O'Sullivan Secure Knockout Victories

Featherweight Toka Kahn Clary stopped veteran Francisco Medel in the opening round Saturday night at the Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, Massachusetts. With the win, Clary improves to 21-1, with 15 KOs.

