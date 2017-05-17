Timeline: Enda Kenny's five decades i...

Timeline: Enda Kenny's five decades in Irish politics

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Enda Kenny and Richard Bruton team up for the Oireachtas vs PSNI Gaelic football match at Kilmacud Crokes in 2003 1951: James Enda Martin Kenny born in Castlebar, Co Mayo, on April 24. His father, Henry Kenny, was a school principal and renowned Mayo footballer. His mother, Eithne, was a science teacher from Co Donegal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Tue Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Tue nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May 8 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr 23 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,241 • Total comments across all topics: 281,100,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC