The Young Offenders set to reoffend - this time on TV

Cork is the new comedy capital of Ireland! Last year's box office hit The Young Offenders has been commissioned as a six-part television series for BBC and RT which is due to hit screens next year. The Young Offenders was a box office sensation in 2016, and followed the adventures of two Cork inner-city teenagers as they took a road trip on stolen bikes, in search of a missing bale of cocaine.

