The new faces of diversity in Irish schools
Inclusiveness of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other special needs is at the core of the Scoil Sinead philosophy There is a battle royale going on over control of schools, at both primary and post-primary level. Whether it is the divestment of some Catholic schools to other patrons to meet demand for greater diversity, or patronage contests for new schools being built to cater for rising enrolments, competition is fierce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade...
|Mon
|Ned
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr 23
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Teana Trump
|51
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar '17
|mean
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC