The new faces of diversity in Irish schools

16 hrs ago

Inclusiveness of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other special needs is at the core of the Scoil Sinead philosophy There is a battle royale going on over control of schools, at both primary and post-primary level. Whether it is the divestment of some Catholic schools to other patrons to meet demand for greater diversity, or patronage contests for new schools being built to cater for rising enrolments, competition is fierce.

Chicago, IL

