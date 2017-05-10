The National release new music and announce Irish gig
US angst rockers The National have announced details of their new album and a return to Ireland with gigs in Cork and Dublin.. The five-piece from Ohio, who have a fervently loyal Irish fanbase, release their seventh studio album Sleep Well Beast on September 8 on 4AD Records and kick off their world tour at Cork Opera House's Sounds From a Safe Harbour on September 16 followed by a two night stand at Vicar Street in Dublin on September 17 and 18. The band have also unveiled the music video for The System only Dreams in Total Darkness , the lead single from the new album.
