The National release new music and an...

The National release new music and announce Irish gig

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: RTE.ie

US angst rockers The National have announced details of their new album and a return to Ireland with gigs in Cork and Dublin.. The five-piece from Ohio, who have a fervently loyal Irish fanbase, release their seventh studio album Sleep Well Beast on September 8 on 4AD Records and kick off their world tour at Cork Opera House's Sounds From a Safe Harbour on September 16 followed by a two night stand at Vicar Street in Dublin on September 17 and 18. The band have also unveiled the music video for The System only Dreams in Total Darkness , the lead single from the new album.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... Mon Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr 23 True Christian wi... 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar '17 mean 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,935,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC