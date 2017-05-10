Spink Comhaltas member takes home the gold
A member of Spink Comhaltas has been awarded the prestigious MA cheA l A' hEidhin Medal for achieving excellence in grade 8 of the Comhaltas SCT music examinations 2016. Spink Comhaltas has been preparing students for the SCT exams for the last four years, and David Vesey is the first Spink member to successfully complete the final Advanced Performance grade, which involves a 45 minute recital of traditional Irish music.
