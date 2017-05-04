South Broadway's 404 Club Rises Again...

South Broadway's 404 Club Rises Again as Rory's Tavern

12 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

The old 404 Club on Broadway in Denver's Baker neighborhood is being reinvented yet again, this time as Rory's Tavern , an Irish bar. The owners of the last iteration of the bar, Brendan's Pub, have gutted and redone half of the bar, which they opened on New Years' Eve.

Chicago, IL

