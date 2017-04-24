'Sectarianism not yet gone from Republic of Ireland'
Although things have improved significantly over the history of the southern state, sectarianism against Protestants still goes on today, according to author Robin Bury. "I don't want to give the impression that sectarianism against Protestants has gone in the South," he told the News Letter as part of an interview about his new book, Buried Lives, The Protestants of Southern Ireland.
