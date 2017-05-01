Science Foundation Ireland announce 7...

Science Foundation Ireland today announced that it will invest 72 million over the next six years in four new world-class SFI Research Centres in Ireland. The new SFI Research Centres will be supported by 80 industry partners who will provide an additional 38 million to support cutting-edge basic and applied research with strong industry engagement, economic and societal impact.

