Richard Bruton rules himself out of FG leadership bid, says he will support Varadkar
Speaking outside the Department of Education in Dublin, Mr Bruton admitted that he carefully considered throwing his own hat in the ring for the leadership. But he said believes Mr Varadkar and Housing Minister Simon Coveney are "best placed" to succeed Enda Kenny as Taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael.
