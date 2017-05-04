Requiem show inspired by Leonard Cohe...

Requiem show inspired by Leonard Cohen coming to Birr

A show in honour of legendary songwriter Leonard Cohen, entitled 'Between Your Love and Mine' is coming to a popular venue near Laois later this month. Last summer, novelist and poet John MacKenna, a longtime friend of Leonard Cohen, began work on a requiem for theatre, in memory of young friends who had died and in honour of those who mourn them.

Chicago, IL

