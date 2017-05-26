Raspberry Pi Foundation announces CoderDojo merger

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced it is to merge with educational computing charity CoderDojo, with the aim of quadrupling the number of Dojo-branded clubs globally. The Raspberry Pi Foundation, the not-for-profit arm of the company behind the popular eponymous single-board computer family, has announced that it is to join forces with the CoderDojo Foundation to extend its educational reach.

