Raspberry Pi Foundation announces CoderDojo merger

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced it is to merge with educational computing charity CoderDojo, with the aim of quadrupling the number of Dojo-branded clubs globally. The Raspberry Pi Foundation, the not-for-profit arm of the company behind the popular eponymous single-board computer family, has announced that it is to join forces with the CoderDojo Foundation to extend its educational reach.

Chicago, IL

