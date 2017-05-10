Prince Charles give the royal seal of...

Prince Charles give the royal seal of approval to African Laois man's tasty sauce

Spicy Laois sauces have won a prince's seal of approval, to the delight of their Mountmellick creator, Michael Onalimi. Prince Charlies and the Duchess of Cornwall tasted his Flavour Safari sauces while touring in Kilkenny yesterday May 11, and accepted a jar from a beaming Michael.

