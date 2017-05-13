President Micheal D Higgins to take a...

President Micheal D Higgins to take a walk on Abbeyleix Bog in Laois

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins will be guest of honour at in Abbeyleix today when he will take a walk on Abbeyleix Bog. President Higgins is in the Laois town for to attend a meeting of the Community Wetlands Forum in the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel as part of National Biodiversity Week.

Chicago, IL

