Portlaoise set for mini boost as All-...

Portlaoise set for mini boost as All-Ireland Champions face Carlow in O'Moore Park

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Leinster Express

The Dublin footballers are on their way to Portlaoise a year after they should have played Laois in O'Moore Park. The news will be music to the ears of Portlaoise's hostelries and chippers and Laois GAA who will surely enjoy some bumper trade when the blue army comes to town for Dublin's first outing of the All-Ireland Champions in the 2017 Gaelic Football Championship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Leinster Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May 16 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May 8 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr 23 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,943 • Total comments across all topics: 281,185,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC