Portlaoise set for mini boost as All-Ireland Champions face Carlow in O'Moore Park
The Dublin footballers are on their way to Portlaoise a year after they should have played Laois in O'Moore Park. The news will be music to the ears of Portlaoise's hostelries and chippers and Laois GAA who will surely enjoy some bumper trade when the blue army comes to town for Dublin's first outing of the All-Ireland Champions in the 2017 Gaelic Football Championship.
