Photograph with Loughgall terror arsenal may have sealed officer's fate

Chief Superintendent Harry Breen shows the guns the eight IRA men were carrying when they were shot dead by the SAS at Loughgall A photograph of Superintendent Harry Breen appeared on the front page of the News Letter the morning after the SAS operation at Loughgall in May 1987. The biggest loss of life suffered by the IRA in a single incident since the 1920s - eight members as they launched a bomb and gun attack on Loughgall RUC station in Co Armagh - had thrust the RUC's deputy divisional commander for the Armagh area into the media spotlight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ballycastle Today.