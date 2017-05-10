Peace Messages and Protest Amid Royal Tour
A visit by British royals to Ireland has again polarised republicans, with protests organised as leading Sinn Fein figures greeted Charles Windsor and his wife Camilla. The 'Prince of Wales', the Colonel-in-Chief of the British Army's Parachute regiment, shook hands with Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams during a visit to the British Ambassador's residence in County Dublin.
