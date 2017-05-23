Passenger growth at Dublin Airport he...

Passenger growth at Dublin Airport helped to create 20,000 jobs

11 hrs ago Read more: Business World

The number of jobs supported or facilitated by Dublin Airport increased from 97,400 in 2013 to 117,300 last year, as annual passenger numbers at the airport increased from 20.2 million to 27.9 million during the same period. This is according to a new economic study which estimates that Dublin Airport's passenger growth has helped create almost 20,000 new jobs in the Irish economy over the past four years.

Chicago, IL

