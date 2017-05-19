Paschal Donohoe backs Leo Varadkar to be next taoiseach

One of Leo Varadkar's highest profile backers to be the next taoiseach has described him as the best person to lead Ireland. http://www.independent.ie/breaking-news/irish-news/article35732994.ece/affb3/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews_P-ed250e31-cda5-4595-a6db-c5747005ba6d_I1.jpg One of Leo Varadkar's highest profile backers to be the next taoiseach has described him as the best person to lead Ireland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.