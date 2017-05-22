One-armed mum and daughter ridden like horses and made to lick store...

Pamela Desmond and Naomi had water thrown over them as staff drew on their faces with pens and then made them crawl around the store - but everyone was fooled by the fake phonecall Naomi Desmond and her mum Pamela had gone into Poundworld to do some last minute shopping ahead of their holiday A Poundworld store encouraged two customers to let staff ride them like horses and lick their feet in a "hoax" training exercise when staff were fooled by an anonymous prank caller. Naomi Desmond, 24, and her mum Pamela, 55, who has one arm, want to sue over the bizarre incident after being offered just a 200 voucher to spend in store as compensation for their two-and-a-half hour 'humiliation' when they went shopping.

