No OPW flood relief spending in Upper...

No OPW flood relief spending in Upper Shannon in past five years - Kenny

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Sinn Fein Newsroom

Sinn FA©in Agriculture spokesperson and TD for Sligo, Leitrim, West Cavan, and South Donegal Martin Kenny said today that there is no provision by government for flood relief measures in the Upper Shannon area. He was speaking after a parliament question to Minister SeA n Canney, from Pearse Doherty TD, revealed that there has been no OPW flood relief spending North of Athlone in the past five years and none projected for the next five.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sinn Fein Newsroom.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May 16 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May 8 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,535 • Total comments across all topics: 281,274,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC