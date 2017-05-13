No OPW flood relief spending in Upper Shannon in past five years - Kenny

Sinn FA©in Agriculture spokesperson and TD for Sligo, Leitrim, West Cavan, and South Donegal Martin Kenny said today that there is no provision by government for flood relief measures in the Upper Shannon area. He was speaking after a parliament question to Minister SeA n Canney, from Pearse Doherty TD, revealed that there has been no OPW flood relief spending North of Athlone in the past five years and none projected for the next five.

