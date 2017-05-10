No easy solution to border issue, warns ex-taoiseach Bertie Ahern

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern has warned there is no easy solution to resolving the border issue between Northern Ireland and the Republic after Britain leaves the EU. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/republic-of-ireland/no-easy-solution-to-border-issue-warns-extaoiseach-bertie-ahern-35699517.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/republic-of-ireland/article35699516.ece/912ce/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-eff2b0b4-4411-4b7f-88c0-a2a9dd693dd1_I1.jpg Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern has warned there is no easy solution to resolving the border issue between Northern Ireland and the Republic after Britain leaves the EU.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.