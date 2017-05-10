No easy solution to border issue, war...

No easy solution to border issue, warns ex-taoiseach Bertie Ahern

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern has warned there is no easy solution to resolving the border issue between Northern Ireland and the Republic after Britain leaves the EU.

