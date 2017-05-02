Neil Jordan: Every boy's mother is th...

Neil Jordan: Every boy's mother is the most beautiful person, or they should be

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

I was born in County Sligo, Ireland. My father, Michael, was a teacher, and when I was four he got a job at a small school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... Mon Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr 23 True Christian wi... 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar '17 mean 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,924 • Total comments across all topics: 280,899,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC