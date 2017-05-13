Motorists urged to slow down - heavy rain on the way
The twice-yearly event is to encourage drivers to keep to the speed limit and reduce the number of road accidents. Speaking on RT's News at One, Garda Derek Cloughley of the Road Safety Unit said a recent study found that speed is a factor in one third of fatal collisions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|May 16
|nice
|3
|Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade...
|May 8
|Ned
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr '17
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr '17
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC