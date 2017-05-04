Latest: Skerries train line reopens a...

Latest: Skerries train line reopens after fatal incident

3 hrs ago

Update 11.55pm: A person has been struck and fatally injured on the rail line just outside Skerries in North County Dublin. Update 10.30pm: Irish Rail has said that the line at Skerries has reopened after an incident earlier this evening.

Chicago, IL

