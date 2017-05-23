KBC Bank Ireland launch Bright Ideas ...

KBC Bank Ireland launch Bright Ideas 2017

KBC Bank Ireland has this week announced that as part of KBC Bright Ideas it has doubled its support fund to 200,000 and launched a new scheme for Ireland's leading social innovators and entrepreneurs. KBC's Business Bright Ideas will assist for-profit organisations in the business of having a positive impact on a city or community by addressing a particular social need.

Chicago, IL

