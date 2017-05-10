Joanna Doyle has been appointed Group Sales and Marketing Manager, UK & Ireland at PREM Group Franchise Services Limited in Dublin, Ireland Joanna Doyle has been appointed Group Sales and Marketing Manager, UK & Ireland, at PREM Group, the Dublin-based international hotel and hospitality management company. A graduate in hotel management from DIT, Joanna has held various positions since joining the company in 1996, most recently as Business Development & Marketing Manager.

