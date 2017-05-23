Irish people gather to sign Book of C...

Irish people gather to sign Book of Condolence and pay respect to Manchester Arena victims

Irish people paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing this morning as a Book of Condolence was laid out by the Lord Mayor of Dublin in the Mansion House. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/irish-people-gather-to-sign-book-of-condolence-and-pay-respect-to-manchester-arena-victims-35751180.html Irish people paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing this morning as a Book of Condolence was laid out by the Lord Mayor of Dublin in the Mansion House.

