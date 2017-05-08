Irish flyer Sean O'Brien says the Lions must attack the All Blacks to have any chance
Sean O'Brien - the injury plagued Irishman says the Lions cannot afford to sit back against the All Blacks. Photo / Brett Phibbs Irish flanker Sean O'Brien says the historic win over the All Blacks in Chicago last year "counts for nothing" when it comes to the upcoming Lions tour of New Zealand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade...
|8 hr
|Ned
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr 23
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Teana Trump
|51
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar '17
|mean
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC