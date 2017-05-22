Irish firm Element and Colin Farrell in the hunt for Palme d'Or with 'Sacred Deer' film
'The Queen of Cannes' Nicole Kidman is set to walk the red carpet with Dubliner Colin Farrell and 'Love/Hate' cat killer Barry Keoghan at the world premiere of 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer'. http://www.independent.ie/entertainment/movies/irish-firm-element-and-colin-farrell-in-the-hunt-for-palme-dor-with-sacred-deer-film-35739874.html 'The Queen of Cannes' Nicole Kidman is set to walk the red carpet with Dubliner Colin Farrell and 'Love/Hate' cat killer Barry Keoghan at the world premiere of 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|May 16
|nice
|3
|Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade...
|May 8
|Ned
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr 23
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC