Irish firm Element and Colin Farrell in the hunt for Palme d'Or with 'Sacred Deer' film

'The Queen of Cannes' Nicole Kidman is set to walk the red carpet with Dubliner Colin Farrell and 'Love/Hate' cat killer Barry Keoghan at the world premiere of 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer'. http://www.independent.ie/entertainment/movies/irish-firm-element-and-colin-farrell-in-the-hunt-for-palme-dor-with-sacred-deer-film-35739874.html 'The Queen of Cannes' Nicole Kidman is set to walk the red carpet with Dubliner Colin Farrell and 'Love/Hate' cat killer Barry Keoghan at the world premiere of 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.