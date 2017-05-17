Irish Emmerdale newbie surprised by h...

Irish Emmerdale newbie surprised by heartthrob status

Irish actor Jack Hickey says he was surprised by the reaction to his Emmerdale debut and jokes that being called a heartthrob on social media was "just terrible". The 27-year-old Dubliner, who plays the part of Matt - the father of Carly's tragic baby boy Billy - says he was overwhelmed by the support online from fans of the popular show.

