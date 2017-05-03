Irish drugstore is built to Passivhaus standard

Perhaps the most entertaining presentation at the 21st International Passivhaus conference in Vienna was the one by Paul McNally, a young architect from Cork, Ireland who describes the work of his firm, the Passivhaus Architecture Company , as "zero-carbon architecture for business, commerce and places of work", none of which are houses, which is again why Passive House is such a terrible translation. The Passivhaus Architecture Company/via Quirke's Pharmacy has been operating in Clonmel, Tipperary, since 1927 in a 19th century building that suffered from poor layout and low ceilings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TreeHugger.