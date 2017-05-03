Irish drugstore is built to Passivhau...

Irish drugstore is built to Passivhaus standard

Perhaps the most entertaining presentation at the 21st International Passivhaus conference in Vienna was the one by Paul McNally, a young architect from Cork, Ireland who describes the work of his firm, the Passivhaus Architecture Company , as "zero-carbon architecture for business, commerce and places of work", none of which are houses, which is again why Passive House is such a terrible translation. The Passivhaus Architecture Company/via Quirke's Pharmacy has been operating in Clonmel, Tipperary, since 1927 in a 19th century building that suffered from poor layout and low ceilings.

