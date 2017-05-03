Irish dancers bursting with excitement at Sheeran video
The Irish dancers who feature in Ed Sheeran's new video for Galway Girl have told RT Entertainment that they're "bursting with excitement" about their cameo. Sheeran unveiled the clip for his trad-inspired song on Thursday , which features Carlow actress Saoirse Ronan as the titular Galway Girl, alongside a host of well-known Irish faces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr 23
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar '17
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC