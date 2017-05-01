Irish born Niamh O'Sullivan finally enters Rose of Tralee after moving to New Zealand
After winning the Taranaki Rose of Tralee contest at the weekend Niamh O'Sullivan will now head to Wellington for the national contest on June 10. Growing up in Ireland Niamh O'Sullivan's mother always pestered her to enter the country's largest and longest running pageant. But it wasn't until O'Sullivan, who was born and bred in Cork and grew up in Clonakilty, moved to New Zealand she finally took up her mother's advice.
