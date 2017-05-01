Irish born Niamh O'Sullivan finally e...

Irish born Niamh O'Sullivan finally enters Rose of Tralee after moving to New Zealand

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Taranaki Daily News

After winning the Taranaki Rose of Tralee contest at the weekend Niamh O'Sullivan will now head to Wellington for the national contest on June 10. Growing up in Ireland Niamh O'Sullivan's mother always pestered her to enter the country's largest and longest running pageant. But it wasn't until O'Sullivan, who was born and bred in Cork and grew up in Clonakilty, moved to New Zealand she finally took up her mother's advice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Taranaki Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr 23 True Christian wi... 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar '17 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,855 • Total comments across all topics: 280,720,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC