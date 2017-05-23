Ireland's storied coast: Discovering ...

Ireland's storied coast: Discovering legendary tales of the 'Ancient East'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Turns out, there may be something to Ireland's legendary pot of gold at the end of the rainbow - minus the leprechauns. "Two workmen were digging out around an old foundation in Tipperary and started coming across coins in the ground they were shovelling," Sean Shanahan, a local archaeologist, says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May 16 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May 8 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr 23 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,238 • Total comments across all topics: 281,236,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC