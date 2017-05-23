Ireland's first ever Satellite to be launched
The European Space Agency yesterday announced the selection of the EIRSAT-1 satellite, led by University College Dublin and Queen's University Belfast, in partnership with five Irish companies to develop, launch and operate a Cubesat to be launched from the International Space Station. This will be Ireland's first ever satellite and is being developed under the ESA Education Office "Fly Your Satellite" ! 2017 Programme.
