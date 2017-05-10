Ireland anticipates 10-fold rise in c...

Ireland anticipates 10-fold rise in customs declarations post-Brexit

Ireland anticipates a 10-fold increase in the number of customs declarations made by local companies after Brexit, a senior official at the government agency responsible for customs checks said on Tuesday. A man works on a container ship in Dublin, Ireland February 24, 2016.

Chicago, IL

