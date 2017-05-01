"if you want trouble again in the north play that game. ...
There's been some focus on the comments at the weekend by former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern warning about any attempt to "force" a border poll in the aftermath of the Brexit vote. His remarks are placed in a wider context by the fuller quote in the Belfast Telegraph .
