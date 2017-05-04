'I worked really hard for my business - this nearly killed it, I lost a 240,000'
Kay Mulcair, centre, of Isobel boutique in Adare with two of her staff Orla Moran and Anne Dowling Photo: Press 22 Boutique owner Kay Mulcair feared she could lose her life's work as a result of the ruthless Eastern European ram-raid gang. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/crime/i-worked-really-hard-for-my-business-this-nearly-killed-it-i-lost-240000-35686046.html Boutique owner Kay Mulcair feared she could lose her life's work as a result of the ruthless Eastern European ram-raid gang.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr 23
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar '17
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC