'I thought it was one of the safest jobs in Ireland'
Staff were called to a meeting at the Bord na MA3na plant at Littleton in Co Tipperary, where news of the job losses was broken Photo: Mark Condren The village of Littleton was left stunned as Bord na MA3na confirmed it would closing its peat briquette factory next year with the loss of more than 70 jobs. The village of Littleton was left stunned as Bord na MA3na confirmed it would closing its peat briquette factory next year with the loss of more than 70 jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr 23
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar '17
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC