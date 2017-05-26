How a Photo of a Swiss Border Post Mi...

How a Photo of a Swiss Border Post Might Influence Brexit Talks

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Tony Buckley's job is to build what will be the European Union's only land frontier with the U.K. after Brexit, and he already knows exactly what he wants. From his phone, the Irishman pulls out a picture of his "favorite border crossing."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May 16 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May 8 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,001 • Total comments across all topics: 281,300,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC