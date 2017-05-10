Canada's ambassador to Ireland has told how his Irish heritage and religious upbringing helped him cope after shooting a man 15 times to end a terror attack. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/hero-praises-his-irish-heritage-for-helping-him-cope-after-shooting-a-man-15-times-to-end-terror-attack-35711987.html Canada's ambassador to Ireland has told how his Irish heritage and religious upbringing helped him cope after shooting a man 15 times to end a terror attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.