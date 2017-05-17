Hear Grizzly Bear's Frenetic New Song 'Mourning Sound,' First Tour in Four Years
Grizzly Bear released a new song from their forthcoming fifth album, Painted Ruins . The upbeat pop-rock song "Mourning Sound" has the steady bass build of a U2 song and singer Ed Droste's voice in the first verses sounds eerily Bono-esque.
