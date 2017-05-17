Hear Grizzly Bear's Frenetic New Song...

Hear Grizzly Bear's Frenetic New Song 'Mourning Sound,' First Tour in Four Years

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: RollingStone

Grizzly Bear released a new song from their forthcoming fifth album, Painted Ruins . The upbeat pop-rock song "Mourning Sound" has the steady bass build of a U2 song and singer Ed Droste's voice in the first verses sounds eerily Bono-esque.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Tue Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Tue nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May 8 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr 23 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,343 • Total comments across all topics: 281,094,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC