'He wasn't 'just another junkie'' - A mother's story of how her son slid into addiction
A mother has told of her heartbreak after she heard how her son was referred to as "just another junkie" when an anonymous caller phoned for an ambulance on the day he died. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/he-wasnt-just-another-junkie-a-mothers-story-of-how-her-son-slid-into-addiction-35685233.html A mother has told of her heartbreak after she heard how her son was referred to as "just another junkie" when an anonymous caller phoned for an ambulance on the day he died.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade...
|Mon
|Ned
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr 23
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Teana Trump
|51
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar '17
|mean
|3
