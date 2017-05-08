'He wasn't 'just another junkie'' - A...

'He wasn't 'just another junkie'' - A mother's story of how her son slid into addiction

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

A mother has told of her heartbreak after she heard how her son was referred to as "just another junkie" when an anonymous caller phoned for an ambulance on the day he died. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/he-wasnt-just-another-junkie-a-mothers-story-of-how-her-son-slid-into-addiction-35685233.html A mother has told of her heartbreak after she heard how her son was referred to as "just another junkie" when an anonymous caller phoned for an ambulance on the day he died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... Mon Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr 23 True Christian wi... 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar '17 mean 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,028 • Total comments across all topics: 280,903,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC